Moore Appointed To Fulfill Lame Duck Term for 99th District

The 99th Legislative District in Illinois has a new representative as of Friday.

Kyle Moore was selected by the 99th District Republican caucus to fill out the remainder of Representative Randy Frese’s term after Frese’s official resignation on Thursday. Moore, who is the former mayor of Quincy and President/C.E.O. at Great River Economic Development Foundation, was officially elected to the position after running unopposed in the November General Election.

Moore is now in Springfield taking action on anything that may occur during the Illinois General Assembly’s lame duck session, which wraps up on Wednesday.

Moore told the Republican caucus who was present at the Adams County Courthouse on Friday that he looks forward to getting to work for the district: “Madame Speaker, it’s an honor to be here today and it’s an honor to serve my constituents in the 99th District. I’ve gotten to know many of you as I served as Mayor of the City of Quincy. For those that I haven’t met yet, I’m looking forward to meeting each and every one of you and doing good work on behalf of the citizen of Illinois. Thank you very much. It’s an honor.”

The 99th legislative district covers all or portions of Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, and Schuyler counties.

Moore was introduced to the caucus by State Representative Dave Severine of Benton before being sworn in by Appellate Court Justice Amy Lannerd.