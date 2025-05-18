Moore Honored for Service with the Winchester School Board

By Gary Scott on May 18, 2025 at 6:35pm

The Winchester school board honored a longtime president of the board and board member for over 30 years of service.

Steve Moore first joined the Winchester school board in 1989, and has been board president since 2009.

He is stepping down after choosing not to run for re-election.

Winchester school superintendent Kevin Blankenship said Moore has been a guiding force for the school district with the priority being the best interests of the students.

Moore has helped guide the construction of the early childhood center, the Pritchett Athletic Building, the Winchester grade school renovation, and the Winchester High School renovation project.

In addition, Moore has been the main timekeeper for the West Central Cougars basketball program.