Moran Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child

By Gary Scott on January 14, 2026 at 8:06pm

A bench trial that stretched over multiple days in Greene County Court ended yesterday with a guilty verdict against a Greene County man.

Michael Moran was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child by Judge Zachary Schmidt.

Moran waived his right to a jury trial last week, and demanded a bench trial before Judge Schmidt.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel handled the case with help from a special assistant attorney from Kwame Raoul’s office, Kathleen Nolan.

The incident was investigated by the state, police from Greenfield and Carrollton, and the Greene County sheriff’s office.

Moran was found guilty of a class X felony with a sentencing range of 6 to 60 years in prison. There is also a fine of up to $25-thousand, plus a $200 sexual assault fine.

Sentencing for Michael Moran is set for March 10th in Greene County.