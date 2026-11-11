Moratorium for City Needs Council Action

By Gary Scott on November 11, 2026 at 6:30am

The planned moratorium on data centers for the city of Jacksonville is on hold until a council committee meets to begin the process.

The Morgan County board has imposed a second 6 month moratorium on data centers that will stretch into spring.

Alderman Rob Thomas suggested the city council approve a 6 month moratorium in response to the public outcry.

All of that was targeted to begin after the special studies committee met. But, mayor Andy Ezard says a meeting of the committee last week was called off because of a lack of quorum.

He says they will meet soon to begin work on the ordinance, and set the moratorium.

Ezard is not opposed to extending the moratorium beyond six months.

He sees no problem with a one year moratorium.

Jacksonville and Morgan County report no requests to place a data center in the city or county to date.

Jacksonville has a zoning ordinance, which would make it more difficult for a data center to be built. And, there are questions about whether or not there would be enough power here.

It is more of a concern for the county. Morgan County has no county wide zoning ordinance.