Moratorium on Morgan County Bd Agenda

By Gary Scott on October 13, 2026 at 5:28am

The Morgan County board will discuss this morning the moratorium it had placed on data center plans and construction.

The board set a six month moratorium six months ago. It has been taking public comments about proposed siting regulations, and weighing those against the limitation of siting regs in county’s such as Morgan, that don’t have county wide zoning.

A referendum is on the ballot next month that asks the question…shall there be restrictions imposed on the construction and operation of data centers in Morgan County. The referendum is non binding, and advisory only.

The board will also be asked to make appointments to the Housing Authority, and Willow Creek Drainage District board.

The meeting starts at 9 this morning at the Morgan County courthouse.