More Bangs on the 4th

By Gary Scott on June 1, 2026 at 11:27am

Jacksonville could have a bigger bang for its bucks this Fourth of July.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard announced at Monday night’s meeting the bicentennial committee has returned money to the city for the 4th of July fireworks.

Ezard says the money will be put to good use.

He plans to put the extra money toward the Fourth of July

Ezard says the extra $5-thousand will be used to buy more glitter and bang for Independence Day.

“That will bring the total money spent to $20-thousand.

Fred Blanford has again been hired to run the fireworks display at Nichols Park.