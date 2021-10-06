More Cases Confirmed at Long Term Care Facility Outbreak in Jacksonville

More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in a Jacksonville long-term care facility.

An outbreak of COVID that was confirmed earlier this week at Aperion Care in Jacksonville is now up to 11 cases according to a report by Morgan County health officials late this afternoon.

On Monday the health department reported eight cases had been confirmed at the facility. No further information as to how many of the infected individuals are staff or residents has been made available.

Seven new cases were confirmed overall in Morgan since yesterday, bringing the total of active to 61 with three of those currently hospitalized.

Listed outbreaks at Jacksonville High School and the Illinois School for the Deaf have not had new cases confirmed and remain at two cases apiece.