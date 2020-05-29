More Charges For Pike County Man In Sex Abuse Case

More charges have been announced against a Nebo man accused of sexual abuse. 37 year old James L Chestnutt of Nebo was arrested on a warrant for 3 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Tuesday.

Pike County Sheriff Zack Orr says that the investigation into Chestnutt’s activities began on May 14th when a Facebook post made by the Facebook group, KTS Predator Hunters, LLC, alerted law enforcement to Chestnutt private messaging suspected children through social media. KTS Predator Hunters, LLC worked with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department which subsequently led to Chestnutt’s initial arrest for indecent solicitation of a child, grooming, and distributing explicit material to a minor.

During that investigation, it was discovered that Chestnutt had contact of a sexual nature with a person under the age of 18. After a thorough investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the additional charges against Chestnutt: indecent solicitation of a child, grooming, distributing explicit material to a minor, 3 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, and violation of parole.

Chestnutt remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.