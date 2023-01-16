More Charges Likely For Alleged IC Dormitory Armed Robbery Suspect

A man suspected of a violent dormitory hold up at Illinois College before Christmas break may be facing more charges.

26 year old Devin C. Hall of Barrington Hills was arrested Wednesday inside the Morgan County Detention Facility by Morgan County Corrections officers on two charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer. The Journal Courier reports that Hall became combative with two corrections officers and both suffered minor injuries while subduing him.

Hall is charged with 4 Class X felonies that include armed robbery without a firearm and home invasion with a dangerous weapon. Hall is accused of entering a Mundinger Hall dorm room on the Illinois College campus with a dagger and a machete in the early morning hours of December 14th in an attempt to take property. Eye witnesses to the event told the Journal Courier that he also intended to harm four students.

Hall appeared in court on the charges on January 3rd where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial for the case has been set for March 14th. Defense attorney Michael Hankins has filed a motion of examination for his client. The next setting in the case is a pretrial conference on March 8th.

If convicted of one of the Class X charges, Hall could face 6 to 60 years in prison. The charges for aggravated battery to a peace officer have not yet been filed by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office as of press time.