More COVID Vaccination Sites Added in Illinois

The number of COVID-19 vaccination locations across Illinois continues to increase.

134 new locations have been added to the list of COVID-19 vaccination sites open to the public since February 4th, for a current total of 517 locations.

The new sites include 22 local health department, medical center, and hospital locations, two new mass vaccination locations supported by the local health department and Illinois National Guard, and 110 additional retail pharmacy stores according to an announcement by the Illinois Department of Public Health this morning.



Approximately 3.2 million Illinoisans fall into the current Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. IDPH officials say they are working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, however they are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government.

Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and health officials encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments.

IDPH says until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand, and people wanting to be vaccinated are asked to be patient.

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.