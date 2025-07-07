More Details on Roodhouse Bomb Scare

By Gary Scott on July 7, 2025 at 2:36pm

More details have emerged surrounding the bomb scare in Roodhouse yesterday afternoon.

Roodhouse police chief Kyle Robison says his department was contacted by a female, asking that an officer respond to 215 West Franklin.

Police were told by the female that when she entered the door, a trip wire set off an alarm.

Robison says police set up a perimeter, and called on area police and fire crews to help out.

He says the state police bomb squad was called. It was determined the object was not an explosive device, and the area was deemed safe.

People were allowed to return home.

Robison says the case is an active investigation, and a final report will be sent to Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel in the next several days.

Robison thanked officers with Roodhouse and White Hall police and fire, the Greene County EMS squad, and the secretary of state officers.