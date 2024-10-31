More Forensics, Graphic Photos/Videos Presented on Third Day of Rodhouse Trial

The third day of the Austin Rodhouse trial in Pike County heard more forensic testimony for the state’s case.

WGEM and Muddy Rivers News report that Criminal Intelligence Analyst with the Illinois State Police Jared Sample provided how the State Police pieced together digital evidence extracted from electronic devices owned by Rodhouse and his wife identified as C.C. In court.

Sample told Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes he used a program called Pathfinder, which used artificial intelligence to piece together the digital data he gathered. He said the data included more than 560,000 photos and 20,000 videos. Several of the photos were shown to the court from multiple time periods that showed a series of facial bruising that would heal then appear again. Sample also read screenshots of text messages that appear to show C.C. describing detailed sexual encounters with one of the couple’s young sons. Muddy Rivers News reports that many of the jurors struggled at times to view the evidence shown in open court.

Carnes showed jurors an image of an apparent hand-written agreement from C.C. That agreement stated that C.C. had to obey rules, and that if she did not, Rodhouse would be required to punish her.

Under cross examination by defense attorney Casey Schnack, Sample said he was unsure of the exact parameters Pathfinder uses to identify a device as belonging to a person. But he also said that text message creation dates and times can be verified, though who actually typed and sent them cannot be. Sample also said that a video of child pornography was found on C.C.‘s phone, but that video was never found on any of Rodhouse’s devices.

Summer Rodhouse Crowder, Austin’s aunt and a home health nurse, testified that she viewed injuries on C.C. At a park in Pleasant Hill where one of the children has having ball practice. Summer testified that C.C. Was lethargic with low oxygen leels, and a faint heartbeat. Crowder told Rodhouse to take her to a hospital and said that Austin had told Crowder that C.C. Had passed out while coloring her hair. Crowder testified that her and Austin were somewhat estranged.

The day’s testimony concluded with 3 more witnesses – Crime Scene Investigator Emily Maulding explained various photos she took of C.C. On May 9th and June 20th that depicted various bruises and tattoos. Blessing Hospital sexual assault nurse examiner Brandy Tallman explained the sexual assault exam that she performed on C.C. While she was hospitalized in May. Chief Deputy Zack Orr of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office described a box of sex toys, books, digital cameras, a photography lighting kit and more that were removed from the home during a search warrant. He told defense attorney Schnack that none of the items are themselves illegal, and that they all are sold for adult use and easily available for purchase.

The trial resumes at 9 o’clock this morning in Pike County Circuit Court.