More Info Released About Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Criminal Sex Abuse, Dissemination of Harmful Material

Jacksonville Police have released more information about a woman arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and dissemination of harmful material on Friday.

22-year old Tessa R. Welsh of the 500 block of West State Street was arrested by Jacksonville Police at the Police Station at approximately 10AM on Friday after an interview. Police say they were questioning Welsh after receiving a report for an alleged improper relationship she had with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16-years old that is said to have occurred back in July.

Welsh appeared before Morgan County Judge Chris Reif yesterday and had Public Defender Devin Vaughn appointed as defense counsel. Welsh was placed on pretrial services and released from the Morgan County Jail.

Welsh’s next appearance on the charges has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 10th for a preliminary hearing with counsel.