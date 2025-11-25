More Info Released on Fatal Pike Co Plane Crash

By Harold Smith on November 25, 2025 at 9:11am

More information has come out about the hours leading up to that plane crash in Pike County Sunday night.

According to the Journal Courier, FAA records show the plane that crashed was a four-seat, Piper fixed-wing single engine aircraft, registered to Indian River Flying Club in Rockledge, Florida.

Unofficial flight data from the website Flight Aware shows the ill-fated plane made a total of four trips Sunday.

The plane made a round trip from Valkaria in east central Florida to Tampa and back in the morning.

Just before noon, the aircraft flew from Valkaria to Anniston, Alabama. It left Anniston about 4:45 pm, headed for Quincy Regional Airport.

Then, just after 9 pm, the plane was diverted to Pittsfield Penstone Airport, presumably because of poor visibility.

The pilot of the plane reportedly made a number of unsuccessful attempts to land in Pittsfield before the plane crashed around 9:45 pm Sunday.

Two passengers survived the crash and were hospitalized. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify any of those involved in the crash.