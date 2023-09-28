More Info Released on Pittsfield Vehicle Crashing Into Green Acres Motel

A two-vehicle crash is said to be the blame of a car crashing into the side of a motel in Pittsfield earlier this month.

The Pike Press reports that video surveillance footage obtained by the Pittsfield Police Department showed that a red SUV driven westbound on Washington Street in Pittsfield failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Washington and Franklin Street.

The SUV, driven by Garry Simmerman of Baylis then struck a southbound vehicle being driven by Sandra Thomas of Pleasant Hill. As a result, according to police, Simmerman’s SUV traveled over private property and into the north wall of the Green Acres Motel.

Two rooms were seriously damaged, but were unoccupied. The two drivers sustained minor injuries.

Simmerman has been cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.