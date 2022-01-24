More Information on Martin Arrest in Knox County Released

WLDS News reported this afternoon the arrest of Abigail L. Martin in Knox County on two new charges for theft and deceptive practice.

WGIL in Galesburg reports that Galesburg Police on Wednesday, January 12th responded to Galesburg Nissan on North Henderson Street for a complaint of fraud. Officers met with management at the dealership who said that 25 year old Abigail Angulo of Galesburg had written a check for a 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV on January 6th that did not clear. The check was in the amount of $37,895.

The report says that Galesburg Police later responded to 300 block of East Grove Street in Galesburg where Angulo was taken into custody. Officers say that Angulo refused to answer any questions and was booked into the Knox County Jail.

After an investigation, police discovered that Angulo, formerly known as Abigail L. Martain of Waverly, had a lengthy criminal history in multiple counties dating back to 2019. Angulo/Martin has 6 outstanding forgery charges and a single count of writing bad checks to obtain property from a previous case in Knox County.

She is currently being held on $100,000 bond with 10% apply at the Knox County Jail. Her first appearance in court has been set for Monday, January 31st.