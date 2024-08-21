More Information On Pike Co. Man Recovered from IL River Near Kampsville

More information has been released about a man who died in the Illinois River on Monday morning.

According to online obituary records this morning, 89-year old Roger L. Hatcher of Pearl was the man that authorities recovered from the Illinois River near Kampsville on Monday night.

According to a report from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Hatcher and an acquaintance were attempting to launch a boat in the water near the Kampsville Ferry landing in Calhoun County. Hatcher’s believed intent was to launch the boat while his acquaintance held on to a line attached to the bow. Upon the boat entering the water, the line broke. Hatcher is said to have tried to swim out to the boat as it drifted toward the main channel and down river. He went underwater and did not resurface around 7:10 on Monday morning.

Authorities from several agencies searched the water for Hatcher, until his body was recovered at approximately 8:30 Monday night. An inquiry as to where Hatcher was found has not been returned.

Hatcher was a well known individual in the Pearl community. According to his Neibur Funeral Home obituary, he played for the St. Louis Cardinals minor league team in Georgia in his younger years. He served his community as Mayor for two terms, was President of the Pearl Fire Department, and was a past Road Commissioner for Pearl Township. Services for Hatcher are being held Friday in Pittsfield at Niebur Funeral Home.