More Information on Train vs. SUV Collision in Chapin

A Jacksonville woman was cited after her vehicle was struck on the railroad tracks near Chapin on Saturday night.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and LifeStar EMS were called to a vehicle vs. train collision at Perbix Road at the Thomason Road crossing.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office report, a silver Chevy SUV driven by 37-year old Kayla White of Jacksonville was traveling southbound on Thomason Road, just north of Perbix Road, when the vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck an embankment near the railroad grade crossing. Then, the vehicle struck the railroad signal pole on the south side of the crossing. The collision immobilized the vehicle on the tracks, causing a westbound train to strike the rear of the vehicle.

The SUV was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. White was transported from the scene by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries.

A St. Bernard that was in the vehicle fled the scene after the train collision. The family is still searching for the dog.

White was later cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Her current status is unknown.