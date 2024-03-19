More Information Released About Deadly Macomb Domestic Violence Incident From Saturday

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a deadly domestic violence incident at a Macomb apartment complex on Saturday night.

The Macomb Police responded to the apartment complex, located in the 900 block of North Charles Street around 10PM Saturday. The apartment complex is about a quarter of a mile from Western Illinois University’s main campus.

Macomb Police Chief Jeff Hamer, in speaking to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier today, said that upon arrival officers found blood in a commons area of the apartment complex and could hear screams for help inside one of the apartments.

According to the Illinois State Police report issued this evening, after reviewing body worn camera video, evidence, witness interviews, and autopsy reports, preliminary investigative findings indicate officers encountered a male subject with a knife once inside the apartment. The subject then ducked out of view of officers and emerged holding a 4-year-old child in front of his body while holding a knife around the child’s throat and a 36-year old woman around the waist, who had previously been reported as being stabbed multiple times. According to Macomb Police Chief Hamer, officers commanded the male subject to drop the weapon multiple times. The female subject was later able to get away from the scene, according to reports, and was taken to McDonough District Hospital for treatment.

According to the State Police report, the evidence showed that an officer fired one shot from his service revolver and both the subject and the child suffered fatal gunshot injuries. The male suspect has now been identified as 57-year old Anthony T. George of Macomb. Per the McDonough County Coroner’s policy, the child’s name will not be released. Hamer told the Journal Courier that the officer fired the shot out of fear for his own safety.

ISP officials say they have met with the families of both the child and the subject. Once the investigation is final, ISP says it will provide all investigative reports and evidence to the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing.