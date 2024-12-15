More Information Released By ISP in Fatal Brown Co. Crash

UPDATE 2:30PM Sunday, Dec. 15: Brown Co. Sheriff Justin Oliver has confirmed the name of the fatality in the crash as Lena Gibson from Jacksonville.

The Illinois State Police have issued more information about a crash that claimed the life of one person on Saturday morning.

According to the report, troopers responded to U.S. Route 24 just west of Mt. Sterling and the Tracy Airport just after 6AM Saturday. A maroon Nissan driven by a 39-year old man from Jacksonville was traveling westbound while a gray GMC driven by a 38-year old man from Mendon was traveling eastbound in that location.

For unknown reasons, the Nissan left its lane of travel and struck the GMC head on. Due to the impact, the GMC traveled off of the roadway to the right and overturned onto its side in the eastbound lane.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 41-year old woman from Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Brown County Coroner. The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the GMC was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Names of all involved are still being withheld by authorities at this time while the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and Brown County Sheriff’s Office.