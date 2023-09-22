More Information Released in Charging Documents in Jacksonville Man’s Predatory Criminal Sex Assault Case in Scott County

Redacted charging documents have been released on a man charged with ix counts of criminal sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to the documents obtained yesterday by the Journal Courier, 73-year old Steven T. Albers of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue allegedly committed predatory criminal sexual assault from reportedly touching a child under age 13 for sexual gratification in two incidents in 2010 and two other times in 2014.

The two criminal sexual assault charges stem from the reported touching of a child under age 18, but over the age of 13, no timeline on when these incidents occurred are listed in the report. One of the sexual assault charges lists that it was alleged by a family member.

Scott County State’s Attorney Rick Crews has filed a petition to deny Albers release, which was granted by the court in a hearing today. Albers has been appointed a public defender, and a status hearing in the case has been set for November 27th.

Albers was remanded back to the Morgan County Jail where he remains lodged.

The four predatory criminal sexual assault charges carry a penalty of 6 to 30 years in prison each, while the criminal sexual assault charges carry a punishment of 4-15 years each. Penalties can be enhanced if Albers is convicted on multiple charges.