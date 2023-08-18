More Information Released In Semi vs. Pedestrian Collision on I-72 Near South Jacksonville

More information has been released on a pedestrian versus commercial motor vehicle collision on Interstate 72 yesterday morning.

Illinois State Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, South Jacksonville Police, South Jacksonville Fire & Rescue, and LifeFlight responded to a pedestrian versus semi collision on I-72 at mile marker 63 near South Jacksonville at approximately 2:15 yesterday morning.

According to a report from the State Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, a semi tractor-trailer driven by 51-year old Timothy R. Workman of Eolia was traveling westbound and struck a pedestrian, 33-year old Jeffrey W. Pollock of Quincy, who for unknown reasons was walking in the westbound lanes of traffic. Pollock was airlifted to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.

Workman reported no injuries.

The interstate was shut down for approximately 3 hours for investigation and clean up.

A companion of Workman’s was arrested at the scene – 40-year old Philip A. Covert, listed as homeless of Quincy, was wanted on several failure to appear warrants out of Adams County including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal damage to state property, aggravated fleeing of police, criminal damage to property, driving on a revoked license, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Covert remains held on bond at the Morgan County Jail pending a first appearance in court.