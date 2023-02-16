More Information Released on Alleged Armed Scott County Kidnapping Case

More information has been released about an alleged armed kidnapping in Winchester last Thursday.

According to a report from the Scott County Times, Winchester Chief of Police Steve Doolin says that the incident involved all juveniles and that an air soft gun was the alleged weapon used in the incident.

At approximately 5:40PM last Thursday, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Winchester Police were dispatched to a residence now confirmed to be on Monument Drive in Winchester. Doolin told the Scott County Times that when he arrived to the location, no one could be found but a neighbor told police that a male juvenile was forced inside of a black sedan by armed subjects that left the area towards Jacksonville. Doolin says he left the residence in pursuit of the vehicle and also issued an all-points bulletin to neighboring jurisdictions for the vehicle.

Shortly after Doolin’s APB, Jacksonville Police located the vehicle, the juveniles, and the alleged weapon in Jacksonville. The alleged victim was also located within the hour at a location in Scott County uninjured.

Doolin says that interviews and investigation remain ongoing, and once interviews are completed, a report will be turned over to the Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office for referral for possible criminal charges.

Doolin credited the cooperation of neighboring law enforcement agencies for their quick response and resolution to the incident.