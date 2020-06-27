More Information Released on Bunn-O-Matic Shooting

More information was released overnight in the workplace shooting that occurred in Springfield yesterday.

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow confirmed yesterday, the 48-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting two coworkers and critically wounding another at a central Illinois warehouse died after apparently shooting himself.

Michael L. Collins of Springfield is believed to have fatally shot himself Friday after opening fire at the Bunn-O-Matic facility on Stevenson Drive just after 11:00 am. Two men who were co-workers of Collins were killed in the shooting, and a female co-worker was shot and at last report is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Winsolw said in an update overnight, Collins, the two men, one in his 20’s and one in his 60’s, and the female who is in her 50’s, all worked in the welding area of the facility and had arrived for their shifts at approximately 7:00 am.

Police were called to the facility at 11:03 am on a report of multiple shots fired, and learned the suspect had fled the area in a dark colored pickup.

Winslow announced the Collins’ name during a press conference yesterday afternoon and said he was contacted by Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody informing him that Collins’ body had been found in his vehicle in rural Morgan County.

Winslow says two handguns were found in the vehicle with Collins’ body, and no other suspects are being sought at this time.

According to the Associated Press, Winslow said investigators are working with the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency to determine whether the guns in Collins’ car were obtained legally, and they are also looking into how Collins was able to get a weapon into the Springfield facility.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said that autopsies on the two victims have been scheduled for Saturday morning in Bloomington.