More Information Released On Fatal Virginia House Fire

More information has been released about a deadly fire that killed a mother and her son in Virginia last week.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, who also doubles as the county’s coroner, told the State Journal Register today that 56-year old Denise S. Lawson and her son 38-year old Randy D. Lawson were found deceased in the upper story of the 1 ½ story home that caught fire in the overnight hours of Thursday in the 300 block of East Springfield Street in Virginia.

Ohrn told the SJ-R that there were other people in the home who escaped the fire safely, but he didn’t know immediately how many. There were no other injuries reported.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal continues to investigate.

Ohrn didn’t provide preliminary causes of death, but he did tell the SJ-R that there was no suspicion of foul play involved.