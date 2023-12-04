More Information Released on Friday Night Car Crashes in Jacksonville Area

More information has been released about two car crashes that occurred on Friday evening in the Jacksonville area.

Two vehicles were towed after both rolled over after colliding on Illinois Route 104 at Pisgah Road just before 4:45PM on Friday. According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office report, a 2014 GMC SUV driven by 74-year old Ethel P. Bachman of Auburn was traveling eastbound on Route 104 at Pisgah Road at the same time a gray 2022 GMC truck driven by 66-year old Sharon A. Cunningham of the 400 block of Delaney Drive was traveling westbound on Route 104.

For an unknown reason, Bachman’s SUV crossed into the westbound lane and struck Cunningham’s truck in the front end, causing the truck to roll several times, landing in the ditch. Bachman’s SUV also overturned due to the collision. Both received disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Bachman was transported from the scene by ambulance with major injuries to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Cunningham was also transported from the scene to JMH for minor injuries.

No citations were issued in the incident.

Two vehicles were also towed after a collision on Old Route 36 west of Jacksonville later on Friday night.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office report, a 2005 tan Ford driven by 85-year old Judith P. Craig was stopped and parked partially on the shoulder of the road, but still over the fog line facing westbound without hazard lights on at approximately 7PM at Franks Road. A 2015 blue Chrysler driven by 21-year old Ethan M. Hatcher was traveling westbound on Old 36 and struck the rear end of the Ford vehicle.

According to the report, the collision was caused due to low visibility because of foggy weather conditions.

Both vehicles received disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Craig and a passenger in her vehicle, 87-year old John W. Craig were transported by LifeStar Ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening minor injuries.

No citations were issued in the collision.