More Information Released on Metro East Man Arrested After Two-County Pursuit

More information has been released about a Metro East man captured in Jerseyville after a multi-county pursuit from earlier this month.

46-year old Jermaine M. Moffitt of Evansville, Illinois was arrested in the early morning hours on November 11th after a pursuit that began in Carrollton.

According to a Carrollton Police report, an officer with the Carrollton Police received a report of an alleged drunk driver heading southbound on U.S. 67. The officer, along with assistance from a deputy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s stopped a 1987 Chevy sedan at South Gates Estates, on the south edge of Carrollton. According to the report, officers reported seeing an open alcoholic beverage in a cup holder between the front seats. Officers asked Moffitt to exit the vehicle, and he refused and sped off southbound.

The report says speeds reached at least 100 miles per hour, with Moffitt’s vehicle showing an inability at times to maintain lanes. Officers say that Moffitt had a near miss with an oncoming vehicle, nearly striking it head-on.

The Jerseyville Police Department deployed spike strips at the north end of Jerseyville near the Fairgrounds, which were struck by Moffitt’s vehicle. However, the strips failed to terminate the pursuit, which reached above 85 miles per hour within Jerseyville’s city limits.

Greene County officers then attempted a PIT maneuver prior to the stop lights at East County Road in Jerseyville, which then caused Moffitt’s vehicle to spin around and strike one of the police vehicle’s head-on. Despite the collision and Moffitt’s vehicle attempting to get away, the suspect vehicle was pinned and officers commanded Moffitt to exit his vehicle, which officers say he refused and screamed vulgarities at them, even requesting that officers to shoot him.

The report says officers then busted out a passenger side window and deployed a taser, but Moffitt still refused to exit the vehicle.

A Jersey County K-9 officer was then deployed, which forced Moffitt from the vehicle. Officers says that once Moffitt was out of the vehicle, he still refused to comply with commands, and the K-9 officer was deployed a second time, which forced Moffitt to the ground to allow him to be handcuffed.

According to the report, after Moffitt was detained, a search of the vehicle located a stolen Smith & Wesson pistol with a fully loaded magazine and a large amount of cannabis.

No officers were reported to be injured. Moffitt is currently held at the Greene County Jail pending a preliminary hearing today with counsel on Class 2 felony possession of a stolen firearm, Class 3 felony possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing of police, and misdemeanor driving under the influence. Charges have not been filed in the case in Jersey County.