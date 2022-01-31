More Information Released on Missing Greene County Woman

More information has been released about a missing Greene County woman.

39 year old Randa (Long) Davidson was last seen near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and West White Oaks Road in Springfield on foot heading southeast by herself on Tuesday evening around 11PM. She has not been seen nor heard from by family members since.

All of Davidson’s belongings were found in her vehicle on Farmingdale Road, just north of Bunker Hill Road just south of Springfield where she had ran out of gas.

Davidson was last seen wearing black leggings with colors, a blue top, and a waist-long black jacket with brown fur on the hood. She has no cell phone, money, or transportation. Her family believes she is in danger.

Anyone with any information may call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 217-942-6901, the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Unit and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-300-2590, or the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers unit at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Simply click on the “leave a tip” button on the home page and fill out the form. Anonymous tips may also be left by texting to the number 274637, the first word of the text tip must be “PAYOUT.”