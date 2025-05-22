More on the Child Porn Arrest in South Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2025 at 11:20am

A few more details are trickling out surrounding the arrest of a South Jacksonville man on child pornography charges earlier this week.

49-year-old Gary Steininger of the 14-hundred block of South Clay was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his home for 10 counts of child pornography.

The formal charges filed in Morgan County court yesterday were actually ten counts of dissemination of child pornography. The court documents indicate the charges involve a child under the age of 13.

Officers from state attorney general Kwame Raoul’s office conducted a search of Steininger’s house Tuesday before his arrest. South Jacksonville police provided support for the search.

The alleged incidents occurred in early January this year.

There has been no formal word from Raoul’s office.

At last report, Steininger was awaiting a detention hearing in Morgan County court.