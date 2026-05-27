More on Train Vehicle Accident Near Barry

By Gary Scott on May 26, 2026 at 8:07pm

More details have emerged about a train vehicle accident in Pike County that injured one late last week.

Pike County sheriff David Greenwood says the accident happened 2 and a half miles west of Barry involving a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train Friday night.

Greenwood identified the driver as 18-year-old Samuel Oitker of Barry. Greenwood says Oitker was leaving work near the railroad crossing to a private drive leading to Smith Agri Service.

Greenwood says Oitker was airlifted to St John’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.