More than $100,000 Raised for Each School in 2021 Routt/O.S.S. Dreams Campaign

The 2021 Routt Our Saviour Dreams Campaign has officially wrapped up now that proceeds from the event have been distributed to the schools.

The 2021 Dreams campaign drawing was held in September of last year and was the 27th in the school’s history. Routt Development/Enrollment Director, Colleen Doyle said in today’s announcement 2021 was one of the quickest campaigns to sell out in recent memory.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Routt Catholic High School Principal, Dan Carie, and Our Saviour School Principal, Stevie VanDeVelde, each received a $120,000 donation from the 2021 Dreams Chair and Co-Chair, Joe Horabik and Stacy Bradshaw.

(L-R) 2021 Dreams Co-Chair Stacy Bradshaw, Our Saviour School Principal, Stevie VanDeVelde, Co-Chair Joe Horabik

Bradshaw thanked the efforts of numerous students, parents, alumni, and parishioners in helping to make the event such a success. Bradshaw says she looks forward to taking this momentum into next year’s campaign, which will be co-chaired by Monica Eoff.

The 2022 Dreams Committee will have its first meeting in February and will be looking for new members. Doyle says anyone interested in joining the committee should contact Routt Catholic High School or Our Saviour School.