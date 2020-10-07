More Vaccine and Attendance Options at This Week’s Flu Bowl

The Morgan County Health Department’s annual Flu Bowl returns to the JHS Bowl Thursday.

Morgan County Health Department Administrator Dale Bainter says that the event will be different this year, with extra options and safety mitigations put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve tested all health department personnel for COVID this week, and we are also planning to do so with rapid tests the day of the Flu Bowl so we can ensure everyone is as safe as possible.

We are utilizing three different strategies for people who are getting the flu shot. We will have a drive through clininc for those who do not want to get out of their car. We will also have walk through services for those who feel they can walk through, but we are going to ensure social distancing by limiting the number of people inside the building, and we are going to have an outside tent for family services for anyone with children.”

Bainter says this year, the Health Department is also able to provide multiple types of flu shots depending on a particular patients health needs.

“We will be providing high dose flu shots, flu block and quadravalent flu vaccine for all of our clients this year. So for the first year ever, we have a quadravalent high dose flu shot for our senior population. We also have flu block which is a product with an increased level of antigens for our population over 18, and then everyone younger than that will receive a quadravalent vaccine. We also use a non egg based vaccine to mitigate any issues for people with egg allergies.”

The Flu Bowl will be held at the JHS Bowl located at 215 South Church Street on Thursday, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and Friday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Bainter says the procedure for accessing the Bowl will be a bit different this year as well. He says signs will be posted directing everyone to enter at the corner of Church and Morgan streets, and heath department personnel will direct traffic to the appropriate lane depending on if the you choose to get your shot in your car or go inside.

Anyone is welcome to attend and no appointment is needed. Attendees will need to bring their ID and insurance card, if they have one. Bainter says registration forms are available on the Morgan County Health Department website for those who would like to fill them out ahead of time.

Masks will be required to be worn both inside the Bowl or in your vehicle while receiving your flu shot. Go to morganhd.com to print the registration form, or to find out more information.