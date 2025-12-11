More Winter Weather on the Way, Winter Weather Advisory for Thurs PM

By Harold Smith on December 11, 2025 at 7:14am

If you're not tired of winter yet … stand by.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Western and Central Illinois from 3 o'clock this afternoon until 6 am Friday.

Forecasters are saying two to five inches of snow is possible this evening and overnight, although they say accumulations will taper off south of a line from Rushville to Lawrenceville. The forecast for Jacksonville is predicting about two inches of snow.

Then more snow is expected for the area starting Saturday afternoon, with forecasters saying we could get another three to five inches of the white stuff when that system comes through.

Bitter cold temperatures will also be a part of the mix, with lows dropping below zero Saturday and Sunday nights and highs Sunday only in the single digits.

Highs will bounce back to the mid 40s by the middle of next week.