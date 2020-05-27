Morgan and Cass Water Co-Ops to Receive USDA Funding

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 27, 2020 at 12:05pm

A pair of rural water co-ops will be getting a financial boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for projects aimed at extending service to residents in Cass and Morgan County.

The USDA announced this morning a $281 million investment in rural water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects in 36 states and Puerto Rico.

Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand says the projects are being funded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

The North Morgan Water Co-Op will receive just over $1.5 million in loan funding and $394,000 in grants to fund the construction of 38 miles of waterline for the Willow Creek phase of the co-op. The line will include nine water main extensions and serve approximately 182 residents in both Cass and Morgan counties.

The Arenzville Water Co-Op will receive $305,500 in grant funding and $954,000 in loans to construct 20 miles of water main. The line will serve 42 new users in Cass County, and will include gate and air release valves as well as an emergency interconnect.

Brand says the investments by the USDA “will bring modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure to rural communities.

She says eligible applicants include rural cities, towns and water districts. The funds can be used for drinking water, storm water drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities that meet population limits.

Of the total 106 projects announced to receive USDA funding, seven are in Illinois.