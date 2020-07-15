Morgan and Greene Each Report One New Case of COVID-19

Morgan County Health officials received confirmation of one case of COVID-19 today. The patient is a female in her 50’s who is isolated at home.

Of the now 137 confirmed cases in Morgan County, 130 have been released from restrictions, and there are currently 87 tests pending results.

Greene County health officials are reporting one new positive case of COVID-19. The additional case is a male in his 20’s who is isolated at home.

This brings the total in Greene to 12 positive cases, with eight listed as recovered and four that are currently active. Greene County health officials say they do not believe that the recent cases are related to each other, and they do expect there are other residents in Greene County that have been exposed within several cities.

They are asking residents to stay home if you are having mild symptoms, and to please abide by quarantine instructions if you have been contacted with confirmation by health department officials, or are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

Schuyler County Confirmed one additional case yesterday. The patient is a male in his 60’s, no information on his current isolation status was reported. The new case brings their total to 14, and health officials report it is currently the only active case in Schuyler County.

IDPH announced 1,187 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 156,000 since the pandemic began. 8 more confirmed deaths were also announced, bringing the total deceased over 7,200.

The seven day statewide positivity rate rose by another point today to 3.1%.