Morgan Announces Additional Death, As Statewide Deaths Hit Triple Digits

The Morgan County Health Department reported the 38th death in the county attributed to COVID-19 yesterday. A male in his 80s passed away at an area hospital yesterday. The health department also confirmed 39 additional cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to 394. There are currently 464 Morgan County residents under quarantine. 16 people in Morgan County are also hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count now stands at 2,080.

The Cass County Health Department received confirmation of 28 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. CCHD officials say all the new cases are community acquired. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 933, with 215 cases currently active, and 9 of those hospitalized.

The Scott County Health Department confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 since their previous update on November 16th. Scott County currently has 40 active cases, with one of those currently hospitalized. 90 Scott County residents are currently under quarantine. Scott County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 226.

The Greene County Health Department reported 12 new community acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing their total number of active cases to 112. Greene County has had 773 overall cases of the virus.

The Pike County Health Department reported 8 new cases yesterday, bringing their total number of active cases to 138 with 15 of those hospitalized. Pike County’s overall COVID-19 case count is at 886.

Schuyler County Health officials also reported 8 new cases yesterday. The new cases bring their total number of active cases to 67, and their overall total to 236.

The Brown County Health Department reported 19 new cases yesterday. Brown County has had 298 COVID-19 cases overall. 83 cases are currently active, with one of those hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday reported 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus throughout the state along with 125 additional deaths. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate is 10.4%.