Morgan, Cass Among Expanded Access to ALPLM “Future Presidents of America” High School Program

More Central Illinois students can now apply for a free leadership program at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The ALPLM is opening the application process for its “Future Presidents of America” program to high school students in nine central Illinois counties including Morgan, Cass, Sangamon, Macoupin, and more.

According to the announcement this week, previously, participants in the Future Presidents program had to be nominated by school officials, and only schools in Sangamon and Macon counties took part.

Officials say one-third of spaces in the program will be determined by this open application process.

The ALPLM hosts the Future Presidents of America Youth Leadership Camp each summer, through a partnership with the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The camp is an innovative program to develop individual confidence and good citizenship while revealing the exceptional qualities that make for great leaders.

For five days in June, students meet with leaders in fields like politics, history, and the arts. They study Abraham Lincoln’s leadership and impact on history. They are assigned a real problem faced by a local organization and must develop proposals to solve it.

The deadline to apply is May 15. The program is open to students from 13 to 16 years old.

The day camp takes place June 26-30. More details and the application link can be found under the “Learn” tab of the ALPLM’s website: www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.