Morgan, Cass and Greene Report New Cases Friday

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19. The 141st case is a male in his 40’s who is isolating at home. The 142nd case is a female in her 20’s who is isolating at home.

Currently Morgan County has 132 people who have been released from medical restrictions, and there are 86 tests awaiting results.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive cases include a female in her 60’s and a female in her 80’s. Both cases are isolated at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 146. The total number recovered is at 124, with eleven deceased. There are currently no cases hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department received confirmation of one case of COVID-19 today. The new case is a female in her 30’s who is isolated at home. The total count in Greene now stands at 13 with 5 active cases and 8 having officially recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,384 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH officials say community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state, resulting in over 40,000 specimens tested for the second consecutive day. They say mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities.

IDPH is reporting a total of 159,334 cases, including 7,272 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,692 specimens for a total of 2,166,299. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 10–July 16 is down one percentage point to 3.0%.