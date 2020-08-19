Morgan, Cass and Pike Confirm New Cases of COVID-19

Morgan County Health Department officials announced six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today. The cases include one male in his 40’s and one male in his 20’s who are isolating at home. Four cases who are residents at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing have also received positive tests.

Morgan County now has a total of 436 confirmed cases, of which 138 remain active and 281 have been released from restrictions. There are currently eight people hospitalized from Morgan County, and to date, there have been 17 deaths attributed to the virus.

Six new cases were confirmed in Cass County today. The positive cases include two females in their teen’s, a male in his 30’s, two females in their 40’s, and a male in his 60’s. Cass County Health officials say the positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 268. The total number recovered is 216, with eleven deceased, and one person from Cass remains hospitalized.

The Pike County Health Department received confirmation of five additional cases. The cases include one female in her teen’s, one female in her 30’s, two females in their 50’s and one female in her 80’s.

A total of 44 cases have been confirmed in Pike County. 18 cases remain active with one of those currently hospitalized. 26 cases in Pike County have recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 211,889 cases, including 7,806 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,299 specimens for a total of 3,489,571.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 12 – August 18 continues to creep upward, rising an additional percentage point overnight to now 4.4%.