Morgan, Cass, & Greene See New COVID-19 Cases Today

Three counties West Central Illinois counties saw COVID-19 positive case numbers rise over the weekend. Morgan County received confirmation of two new cases, a male and female child. Both are isolating and recovering at home. Morgan County’s positive case count now stands at 38. Cass County received confirmation of one new positive on Saturday of a woman in her 20s. She is currently isolating and recovering at home. Greene County received one new confirmed case of COVID-19 today, a female in her 50s who is currently in isolation at home. Schuyler County received confirmation for 1 new case, a female in her teens.

Morgan County currently has 38 confirmed positive cases with 33 recovered and one death attributed to the virus, leaving 4 active cases. Greene County currently has 7 confirmed positive cases with 5 recovered and 2 active cases. Cass County now has 73 confirmed positive cases with 65 recovered with one active case hospitalized.

Macoupin County confirmed one death attributed to the virus over the weekend. Macoupin has 46 total confirmed positive cases with 7 active cases, 36 recovered, and 3 total deaths. Brown County has had 10 total cases, but no other information is available from the Brown County Health Department website. Schuyler County has had 13 confirmed positive cases with 7 recovered. Pike County has 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 and is presumed recovered since confirmation came in early April. Scott County remains the only county in Illinois to not have a positive case of COVID-19.

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 974 new cases of the virus including 23 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25th–May 31st is 6%.