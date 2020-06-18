Morgan, Cass Have New COVID-19 Cases, Macoupin Announces 1 Death

Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of two additional positive cases of COVID-19. The 111thcase is a male in his 20’s who is isolated and recovering at home. The 112th case is a male in his 40’s who is isolated and recovering at home. 44 positive cases have been released from restriction in the county.

Morgan County has 458 pending test results. Unofficial sources say that another long term care facility and its employees were tested yesterday.

The Macoupin County Health Department has reported 1 additional fatality attributed to COVID-19 yesterday. The latest victim was a man in his 60s. Macoupin County has had 47 cases of coronavirus. There is currently 1 remaining active case in the county, a man in his 60s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The cases include a male in his teens and a female in her teens. Both patients are currently isolated at home. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 79. The total number recovered is at 72. There is currently one active case hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 546 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 87 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate of total tests remains at 3%.