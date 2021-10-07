Morgan, Cass Report New COVID-Related Deaths, DD Homes Now Listed As Outbreak

By Benjamin Cox on October 7, 2021 at 5:35pm

The Morgan County Health Department has reported the 119th COVID-related death today.

The Health Department received confirmation of the death of a woman in her 60s at a hospital from COVID-19 on August 31st.

The Health Department is also now listing DD Homes in outbreak status with 2 confirmed positive cases.

Overall, the Health Department reported 12 new positive cases of the virus today. Morgan County currently has 70 active cases with 5 of those currently hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department also reported their 40th death in that county due to COVID-19 yesterday. Cass County also reported 11 new positive cases of the virus yesterday, with 73 cases currently active overall. There are currently 5 individuals from Cass County currently hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department reported 7 new positive cases today, bringing their active case count to 12 overall.