Morgan, Cass, Scott and Brown Counties Confirm Sizeable COVID Cases, Two Deaths Also Reported

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of 72 new cases of COVID-19 today. The cases are spread in all age groups between one infant male, and three people in their 70’s. The largest group consisted of 17 males in their 20’s who were confirmed positive today.

Morgan County Health Officials also confirmed the 31st death attributed to COVID in the county, a female in her 80’s who was hospitalized in Springfield.

There are currently 264 active cases in Morgan County residents with 32 of those hospitalized. 455 residents are currently quarantined in Morgan County.

29 cases were confirmed in Cass County, including three linked to an unnamed long term care facility outbreak. Cass currently has 153 active cases with two of those cases hospitalized.

A second Brown County resident has died from COVID-19 in less than a week.

The Brown County Health Department announced today the death of a male in his 80’s has been attributed to COVID-19.

There are now 65 active cases being tracked according to the Brown County Health Department. In an update earlier today, Brown County Health officials say 44 new cases have been confirmed since Wednesday, November 4th.

Scott County Health officials are reporting 24 new cases since Wednesday. Scott County now has 29 active cases in isolation.

Statewide, a new record was again set as the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 12,623 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as well as 79 additional deaths.