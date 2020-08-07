Morgan, Cass, Scott and Pike Report Multiple Positive COVID-19 Cases

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of 9 additional cases of COVID-19. The cases include 1 male in his teens, 1 male in his 20’s, 2 males in their 30’s, 1 female in her 40’s, 3 females in their 50’s, and 1 male in his 50’s. All are isolating at home.

Morgan County now has a total confirmed case count of 264, with 159 having recovered and six deaths attributed to the virus. There are currently 99 active cases in Morgan County.

Eight new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cass County today. The positive cases include a male in his teen’s, a male in his 20’s, a female in her 20’s, a male in his 30’s, a male in his 40’s, a female in her 40’s, a male in his 50’s, and a female in her 70’s.

Positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 227. The total number recovered is 169, with eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

Scott County Health Officials received notification of 3 new positive COVID cases today, making a total of 15 confirmed. The 3 cases include 2 males in their twenties, and 1 female in her 20’s, all recuperating at home. Of the 15 cases, 6 have completely recovered and are out of isolation. The remaining 9 continue to be quarantined at home.

The Pike County Health Department received confirmation of five new cases today. The cases include an infant, one female in her teens, a female in her 40’s, a male in his 60’s and a female in her 60’s. All positive cases are isolating at home. Pike now has a total of 19 confirmed cases with 7 active and 12 having recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced today 1,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths statewide. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,74).

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 30 – August 5 rose one percentage point and is now at 4.0%.