Morgan, Cass, Scott, Greene and Pike All Confirm New COVID Cases

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of five additional cases of COVID-19 today.

The cases include a female in her 40’s who is isolated at a hospital, a male in his 40’s who is isolated at home, a female in her 30’s who is isolated at home, a female in her 40’s who is isolated at home, and a male in his teens who is isolated at home.

Morgan County has a total of 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15 active cases, 41 people currently quarantined, and 133 having been released from restrictions. There is currently one patient from Morgan County who is hospitalized. To date, five people from Morgan County have died due to complications attributed to the virus.

Two cases were confirmed in Cass County today. The cases include a female in her 50’s and a male in his 30’s, both cases are isolated at their homes. Cass County’s case count is now at 166, with 128 recovered and 11 deceased, and there are currently no cases from Cass County who are hospitalized.

Greene County confirmed one additional case today. The patient is male in his 30s. Greene County health officials say at this time, he is asymptomatic and quarantined at home. Greene now has a total of 14 positive cases with 3 of those currently active after releasing another patient from restrictions this week.

Pike County also confirmed one new case, who is a male in his 20’s who is isolating at home. To date there have been 10 confirmed cases in Pike, with health officials reporting five of those have recovered.

The Scott County Health Department received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19. The patients are a male in his 30’s, a female in her 20’s and one male in 60’s.

Scott County now has a total of six confirmed cases of the virus. Heath Department officials also announced today, the patient who was the first confirmed case in the county has been released from health restrictions and deemed recovered.

The five active cases are quarantined at home. Scott County Health Department officials say they currently have “several pending” tests awaiting results.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today annogunced 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

DPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases, including 7,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 16 –July 22 is up one percentage point for the fourth straight day to 3.4%.

Currently region three of the state, which encompass the WLDS/WEAI listening area, has a positivity rate of 3.3%, compared to the state rate of 3.4%. Region 4 which includes the metro east area is currently at 6.9% while Cook County in region 10 is at 4.9%.