Morgan Co. Announces 121st COVID Death, Greene Moving to Weekly COVID Updates

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of another COVID-19 death in the county today. The health department received confirmation of the death of a female in her 50’s at a hospital. It’s the 121st death attributed to the virus in the county since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings the active number of cases in the county to 76, with 9 of those hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department announced 10 new positive cases of the virus in that county today, since their previous report last Thursday. Greene County currently has 14 active cases overall. Greene County Health Officials say they are moving to weekly COVID-19 updates that will appear each Thursday.

The Cass County Health Department announced 5 new cases yesterday, bringing their active case count to 29, with 6 individuals hospitalized.