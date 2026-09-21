Morgan Co Bd Meeting, Again Hears Complaints about lack of communication

Accusations of lies and flared tempers have become the norm for Morgan County board meetings these days, and today was no exception.

Commissioners heard from 6 people from the dozen who attended the meeting. The main complaint commissioners heard dealt the lack of transparency about data centers.

A couple of the people claimed deals were being made with data center people behind the scenes.

Michael Woods returned to attend today’s meeting in person. We asked him if Woods says he has not been approached about a data center being located in Morgan County.

He says no, personally he had not been approached. Woods says he is working to make the process more transparent.

Woods restarted his campaign for re-election last week, after suspending it this summer. He says a change in his teaching duties for Fort Hays State University will allow him to attend meetings in person. He is done with travelling for now, and though he will make trips to Kansas, he will keep his residence and work here.

Hayes was serving as director of the agriculture department at Fort Hays University in Kansas. He is now an assistant professor at Fort Hays.

Nearly everyone attending today’s meeting has repeatedly asked the Morgan County board be more open about data centers. The board has maintained it will offer a proposal about the siting on data centers at next month’s meeting, which is the end of the 6 month moratorium on any proposed data centers.