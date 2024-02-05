Morgan Co. Circuit Clerk Julia Anderson Passes Away

By Benjamin Cox on February 5, 2024 at 11:47am

Morgan County has lost one of its elected officials.

60-year old Julia Anderson passed away this morning at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, according to a press release from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Marcy Patterson says her office’s thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family as well as our entire community.

Anderson was in the midst of a re-election campaign for her first full term in office. Anderson was appointed to the position this past April, taking over for Amy Sipes who had retired. Anderson had served as deputy clerk for the past 24 years, serving under previous Circuit Clerks Barb Baker and Theresa Lonergan.

Anderson had just come through a well-documented fight with breast cancer.

This story will be updated.