By Benjamin Cox on November 10, 2021 at 2:48pm

A Morgan County Commissioner has passed away.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson announced the passing of Commissioner William “Bill” Meier at his home today. He was 72. Meier had been battling a lengthy illness.

Meier became a commissioner in 2004 and was serving his 3rd term at the time of his death.

Arrangements are pending with Airsman-Hires Funeral Home.