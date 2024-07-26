Morgan Co. Commissioners Eager To Get On Kone’s List of Projects for Elevator Repairs

The Morgan County Commissioners are eager to get a renovation project at the Morgan County Courthouse under way.

The Commissioners officially awarded Kone-A the bid to renovate the courthouse elevator. The project was discussed two weeks ago. Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel says that recent events with the elevator have made the project an eminent need: “We are awarding this project to them for the amount of $323,692. This project wouldn’t take place until after the first of the year in 2025. [Kone] is estimating an 8-week down time [of the elevator] for installation. However, we need to award the bid now to get on their list. It’s probably more prominent now than it has been in the past with the elevator. I think we’ve had two or three instances where we’ve had people stuck people in the elevator in the past few weeks.”

Kone-A engineers were the ones who were caught in the elevator when it stopped working this past week as they were making repairs to other portions of the elevator. Wankel says the hope is that the current elevator will continue to run up to the starting point of the project after the first of the year.